3 killed, four injured in two motorcycles collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed and four were injured as two motorcycles collided with each other at Marri Morr area under the jurisdiction of Kalabagh police on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that Asad (39), Sabar (36) and Tahir (48) of Mianwali were heading to Kalabagh for picnic when they reached near Marri Morr their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

Resultantly, the three died on-the-spot due to severe head injuries, while Akhtar Gull (50), Baz Gull (48), Najeeb Gull (44) and Saddique (54) of Kalabagh area sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned along with Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital for necessary legal action.