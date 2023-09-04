Open Menu

3 Killed In A Collision Between Two Cars In Gujrat

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

3 killed in a collision between two cars in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed and three others were injured in a collision between two cars near Gujrat Saroki Bridge on Monday.

According to details, rescue sources said the collision occurred due to over-speeding, a private news channel reported.

Police and other rescue workers immediately reached the accident site and recovered the bodies.

The accident was so severe that three people died before receiving medical treatment.

