3 Killed In Accident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

3 killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons including 2 minor girls were killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speedy tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak No.208-RB at Jaranwala Road.

As a result, motorcyclist Zohaib (18), Suwaira (3 years) and Sehar (6 years), all residents of Malkhanwala, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Saima Bibi, mother of girls, was shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment.

Receiving information, area police also rushed to the spot and startedinvestigation for arrest of the tractor driver who managed to escapeafter accident.

