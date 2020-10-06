UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Accidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

3 killed in accidents in Sargodha

Three people were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sahiwal and Karana police limit

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Three people were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sahiwal and Karana police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Bashir Ahmed, resident of Jamali Balocha, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two wheeler near Pathan kot.

He received severe injuries and Rescue team shifted him to THQ Sahiwal. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided due to reckless driving near chak 91 SB. As a result, bikers Shahid and Gulzar died on the spot, while co-rider Javaid suffered injuries.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Died Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Sargodha

32 seconds ago

WPC holding event on 'Breast Cancer Awareness'

33 seconds ago

Germany, Switzerland, China to be top buyers of It ..

35 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 75 more COVID-19 cases, 24,239 in ..

37 seconds ago

DPRK holds politburo meeting to prepare for 8th pa ..

5 minutes ago

Peskov on Navalny's Claim About Russian Special Fo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.