3 killed in accidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Three people were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sahiwal and Karana police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Bashir Ahmed, resident of Jamali Balocha, was riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two wheeler near Pathan kot.

He received severe injuries and Rescue team shifted him to THQ Sahiwal. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, two motorcycles collided due to reckless driving near chak 91 SB. As a result, bikers Shahid and Gulzar died on the spot, while co-rider Javaid suffered injuries.

Police registered separate cases.