3 killed in ambulance-bike collision in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed on the spot ,while a child sustained injuries in a bike-ambulance collision on Mehran National Highway,Nawabshah district on Tuesday.

According to district police,an over speeding ambulance hit a motorbike in Nawabshah killing three persons on the spot whereas a child received critical injuries.

The child was shifted to a hospital in Nawabshah.

After conducting medico-legal formalities police launched investigation, a private news channel reported.