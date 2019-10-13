3 killed in Chaman dump truck-car collision

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as three persons were killed and another was critically wounded as a car collided with a dump truck in Chaman on Sunday.

On receiving information, rescue services, Motorway Police and local police reached at the spot, Police said.

According to police, the incident occurred due to reckless driving and over speeding of truck driver.

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.