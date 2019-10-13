UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Chaman Dump Truck-car Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

3 killed in Chaman dump truck-car collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as three persons were killed and another was critically wounded as a car collided with a dump truck in Chaman on Sunday.

On receiving information, rescue services, Motorway Police and local police reached at the spot, Police said.

According to police, the incident occurred due to reckless driving and over speeding of truck driver.

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Motorway Driver Car Chaman Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

12 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.