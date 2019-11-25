UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Clash Over Property Dispute In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

3 killed in clash over property dispute in Peshawar

At least three persons were killed in a armed clash between two groups in the vicinity of Inqlab police station here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed in a armed clash between two groups in the vicinity of Inqlab police station here on Monday.

Police said the clash took place between Bilal and Masood group over a 25-year-old property dispute in Maryamzai area of Sra Khawra.

Two people from Bilal group including Bilal Shah, son of Saidan Shah and Muhammad Rahil, son of Muhammad Jamil were killed after sustaining multiple bullet injuries. While, from the other group, Masood, son of Muhammad Nabi was killed.

Soon after the incident, police reach the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and started investigation.

