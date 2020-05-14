3 killed in Dhirkot road accident in Islamabad

At least three persons including driver were killed after a truck fell into a deep ravine near Dhirkot in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, some 63 kilometres from Muzaffarabad on Thursday morning

According to rescue sources, due to the truck driver's negligence the vehicle broke the railings of the road and fell into a deep ravine as a result three persons on board died on the spot.

Rescue sources said they reached the site of accident immediately after they informed and conducted rescue operation and shifted the dead bodies to nearby hospitals, a private news channel reported.