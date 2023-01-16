UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Different Accidents In Attock

A laborer was buried alive while digging a mound of mud in Islampura area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A laborer was buried alive while digging a mound of mud in Islampura area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

Police sources said 40 years old Shahzad Khan was digging a mound of mud at a brick kiln when it caved in due to land sliding caused by recent territorial rains.

Later fellow workers retrieved his body and rushed him to Tehsil headquarters hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near Hattain bridge in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said that islam Gull, a sand mine worker was going on his motorcycle to work when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver hit him, resultantly he died on the spot.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene.

Moreover, Sheikh Danial Afaq, 15 years old student and his two friends were critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with an electric pole on Mirza road in the limits of Attock Police Station while coming back from college they were rushed to a local hospital where Sheikh Danial succumbed to injuries and his two friends were still in critical condition.

Police have registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

