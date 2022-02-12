3 killed in different incidents

Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesman said on Saturday that Aneela Bibi of Pakki Mari exchanged harsh words with her spouse Wajahat Ali over some domestic dispute which enraged the latter and he shot dead her.

In another incident, unidentified assailants called out 30-year-old Muhammad Ayub from his house and shot at and killed him in Chak No 251-RB.

Meanwhile, the body of a newborn boy was found from garbage in Liaquat Town area. The unidentified person(s) wrapped the corpse in a shopping bag and threw it there.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation.