3 Killed In Different Incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speeding motorcycle collided with a road divider near Salooni Jhal on Sammundri Road.

As a result, a patient Muhammad Ishtiaq (42) being carried on the bike fell in the nearby Rakh Branch Canal and died after drowning whereas motorcyclist Muhammad Adnan (18) and his pillion-rider Muhammad Iqbal (35) of Lodhran were sifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.

In other accident, 30-year-old Kashif was killed while 17-year-old Qasim received injuries when a speeding mini loader van hit another van near Flour Mill on Faisalabad-Jaranwala Road.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Jameel (55) was shot dead by his rivals over a monetary dispute in Quaid-e-Azam Millat Town and the body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

