3 killed in different incidents

Three persons were killed in different incidents, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in different incidents, here on Wednesday.

Police said a murder accused, Saeed Aslam of Chak No 175-GB, was brought for producing in the tehsil court, Samundri, when some people from his rival group opened fine on him and fled the scene. He was killed on-the-spot.

The senior police officer reached the site and shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action. Regional Police Officer Imran Mahmood, while taking notice of the incident, sought a report from the City Police Officer.

In the second incident, one Sarfraz killed his elder brother Nawaz over the issue of inherited land in the limits of Saddar police near Awanwala stop, Satiana Road. Police shifted the body to a mortuary and started legal action.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Bilal Haider, son of Khushi Muhammad, was found dead mysteriously in a bathroom of a textile mill, located on Khurrianwala-Jarranwala Road. Police shifted the body to the mortuary and collected forensic evidence. The deceased was a resident of Mohallah Hussain Shah, Toba Tek Singh.