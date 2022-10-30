3 killed in different incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Three people were killed in different incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle on Sammundri Road near Dallowal Adda, due to which pillion rider Sonia Javaid (37) died on the spot while Abdullah sustained injuries.

In another incident, unidentified persons shot dead 47-year-old Nasir Iqbal, resident of Rehmat Town when he was present in his house.

A motorcyclist Falak Shair (35), resident of Chak No.244-RB Chamiana Waseeran was killed while his pillion rider Qamar Abbas (23) suffered injuries when their bikeslipped on Sammundri Road.

Police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.