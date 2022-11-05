3 killed in different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that a speeding car hit a motorcyclist, identified as Anwar (60), near Makkoana bypass and killed him on-the-spot whereas pillion-rider Khalid Rasheed (45) was shifted to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad in a critical condition.

In the second incident, an unidentified pedestrian in his 60s was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him near Gattwala underpass on Canal Road.

In the third incident, 17-year-old Ali Raza of Chak No 215-RB Kakkoana committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope near Canal Commercial Hub on Choti Nehar to Gattwala Road.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation.