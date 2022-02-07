3 killed in Faisalabad accident

A speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw in Faisalabad on Monday, killing three people, including two students, on the spot

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw in Faisalabad on Monday, killing three people, including two students, on the spot.

According to initial reports from Rescue 1122, the accident took place in Faisalabad when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle rickshaw carrying a student.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital while police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Rescue officials said the bus driver, who was allegedly responsible for the crash, fled the scene.