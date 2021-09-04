UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Firing Incident In Court Room

Sat 04th September 2021 | 08:54 PM

3 killed in firing incident in court room

Three hand-cuffed accused, including two real brothers, were shot dead, while two others were seriously injured in an incident happening in the court room of Additional Sessions Judge, here on Saturday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Three hand-cuffed accused, including two real brothers, were shot dead, while two others were seriously injured in an incident happening in the court room of Additional Sessions Judge, here on Saturday.

Police and Rescue sources said that Shahid Goonga Group and Sufyan Jatt Group of Winni village had been running an old enmity.

On the day of the incident, the accused including Wasim and his brother Nadeem, and three others -- Rashid, Ameer Hamza and Imran -- were produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Nadeem Anjum for the hearing of a case.

The alleged attacker, Sufyan of the Jatt Group, opened indiscriminate fire in the court room.

As a result, Wasim and his brother Nadeem, and Rashid were killed on-the-spot, while Imran and Ameer Hamza received bullet injuries, and were shifted to a trauma centre. Later on, they were referred to Lahore due to their critical condition, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Police said all the court staff and the judge remained safe. The alleged killer later surrendered to the police.

The lawyers and citizens strongly condemned the failure of the police to prevent the entry of the armed man into the court room. They demanded an inquiry by the judge of Lahore High Court into the incident.

