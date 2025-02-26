3 killed in Jhang road accident

Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Shorkot Haswali area of Jhang district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Three persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Shorkot Haswali area of Jhang district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven motorbike was crossing the Shorkot Haswali road when suddenly, it collided with a wall due to tyre burst.

As a result, three persons died on the spot, while a man was also injured in the same accident. Rescue team rushed to the site of accident and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.