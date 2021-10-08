UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Kahuta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

3 killed in Kahuta

KAHUTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred near Kahuta, Rawalpindi, police reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailant opened fires at a house killing brother and sister on the spot.

After this gruesome murder, the unidentified person killed himself by the pistol fire. Police rushed to site and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

