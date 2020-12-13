3 killed in Kasur road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Three persons including a child were killed in different road accidents near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 12-year-old Naveed was crossing Depalpur Road when a speeding car hit him to death.

In the second incident at Chah Kalanwala, 30-year-old Imran and 35-year-old Awais were traveling on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley coming from backside hit them due to fog. Resultantly, Imran died on-the-spot while Awais sustained sever injuries, who was shifted to the THQ Hospital.

In another accident, an unidentified motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding car at Kasur Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the bodies to different hospitals.