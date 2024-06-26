3 Killed In Khairpur Car Cylinder Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
At least three people, including an infant and a woman, died on Wednesday after a cylinder was exploded in a car in Khairpur
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) At least three people, including an infant and a woman, died on Wednesday after a cylinder was exploded in a car in Khairpur.
Police said the explosion was took place due to gas cylinder being of substandard quality, private news channel reported.
Rescue officials shifted victims to the nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries.
