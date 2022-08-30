UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Kohat Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:11 PM

3 killed in Kohat firing

Three persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a car showroom near Shinwari Town in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a car showroom near Shinwari Town in Kohat.

According to details, unknown attackers on motorcycles opened fire on a car showroom which left three dead, including Amanullah, Munir Khan and Tahir Mahmood.

The firing also injured Khalid, resident of Sheikhan village.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Car Kohat

Recent Stories

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrain ..

Hungary to Ask Europe to Stop Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other ..

Sindh has trained over 470,000 youth in IT, other sectors: Chief Secretary

2 minutes ago
 Young generation guarantor of country's bright fut ..

Young generation guarantor of country's bright future: Prof Al-freed

2 minutes ago
 AJK Radio Mirpur's special flood relief fund-raisi ..

AJK Radio Mirpur's special flood relief fund-raising transmission goes on air

10 minutes ago
 Founder of Crypto Exchange Thodex Arrested in Alba ..

Founder of Crypto Exchange Thodex Arrested in Albania - Turkish Interior Ministr ..

10 minutes ago
 Punjab University launches digital climate atlas; ..

Punjab University launches digital climate atlas; climate lab

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.