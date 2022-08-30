3 killed in Kohat firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a car showroom near Shinwari Town in Kohat.

According to details, unknown attackers on motorcycles opened fire on a car showroom which left three dead, including Amanullah, Munir Khan and Tahir Mahmood.

The firing also injured Khalid, resident of Sheikhan village.