3 Killed In Kohat Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 07:11 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed when unknown assailants opened fire on a car showroom near Shinwari Town in Kohat.
According to details, unknown attackers on motorcycles opened fire on a car showroom which left three dead, including Amanullah, Munir Khan and Tahir Mahmood.
The firing also injured Khalid, resident of Sheikhan village.