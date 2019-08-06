UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Land Sliding In Gilgit

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

3 killed in land sliding in gilgit

Three people were killed and 5 injured in land sliding near Gilgit.According to media reports three persons were killed due to land sliding in Basin Bala Street, Gilgit

.

The rescue teams reached the spot and removed the wreckage. The rescue teams rescued the injured ones and shifted them to hospital while tree people succumbed to injuries.The work on clearing wreckage is underway by the administration in the affected area.

