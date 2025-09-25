3 Killed In M4 Khanewal Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) At least three people were killed in a traffic accident near M4 Khanewal on Thursday when a car collided with a Mazda.
According to a private news channel and Motorway Police spokesperson, the accident occurred after the car driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. All three occupants of the car died on the spot.
Rescue teams and Motorway Police reached the site and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Khanewal.
