3 killed in Mandi Bahauddin road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus overturned near Cheema Chowk in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday.

According to details, rescue officials said that the accident took place at Cheema Chowk where the passenger bus overturned due to high speed, as a result of which 3 persons died on the spot, ptv news Channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.