3 Killed In Mianwali Road Accidents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Three persons, including a four years old child, were killed in road accidents in Esa Khel and Wan Bhachran police limits.

According to police sources, Ibrahim Dawood, resident of Madho Dhamak of Esa Khel Tehsil, and his family members were on way to attend the funeral prayers of a relative when a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with their motorcycle rickshaw at Harja Morr.

As a result, Ibrahim and his son Saleem died on the spot. The police arrested motorcyclist Ishaq.

In another accident, motorcyclist Allah Ditta of Khelowala village, Wan Bhachran Tehsil, hit Anisur Rehman (4) to death when he was playing in a street near Sargodha-Mianwali Road.

