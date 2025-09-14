3 Killed In Motorcycle Collision In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Three people were killed on Sunday when two motorcycles collided near Chhota Gate in Gadap area in Karachi.
According to private news channel, Edhi officials said that the collision was so severe that all three victims died on the spot.
Edhi officials shifted their bodies to a hospital.
Police said initial findings suggest the accident occurred due to over-speeding. An investigation is underway.
