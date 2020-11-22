UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:30 PM

3 killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 17-year-old Anees along with 12-year-old Ayan sons of Iftikhar and 14-year-old Ahmad son of Imran was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trailer near Sahianwala Bridge at Express Way due to over speed.

As a result, all the three motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Their bodies had been shifted to the mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Road Accident Ayan Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Government provides &quot;Masarra&quot; servic ..

21 minutes ago

SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation se ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed urges Ethiopian parties to retu ..

35 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

36 minutes ago

‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Mod ..

36 minutes ago

DGCX celebrates 15th anniversary, trades 154 milli ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.