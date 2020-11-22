3 killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 17-year-old Anees along with 12-year-old Ayan sons of Iftikhar and 14-year-old Ahmad son of Imran was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler collided with a parked trailer near Sahianwala Bridge at Express Way due to over speed.

As a result, all the three motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Their bodies had been shifted to the mortuary of Allied Hospital for postmortem.