Open Menu

3 Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

3 killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.   A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad of People's Colony was crossing the road near Khurarianwala Chowk on Faisalabad Road when a speeding van hit and killed him.

Also, 50-year-old Saif-ur-Rehman of Kot Addu was killed when his car collided with a trailer in its rear due to over-speeding near Sammundri Interchange on Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3).  Meanwhile, 50-year-old Shehnaz Bibi of Saleemi Chowk, Mohallah Usman Ghani, was killed near Nagina Cinema GTS Chowk when a bus hit a motorcycle on which the lady was pillion rider. The police took all bodies into custody and further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Motorway Road Car Progress Van Kot Addu Usman Ghani All

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

24 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

24 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

43 minutes ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

1 hour ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

1 hour ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan