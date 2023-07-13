3 killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said here on Thursday that 40-year-old Mumtaz Ahmad of People's Colony was crossing the road near Khurarianwala Chowk on Faisalabad Road when a speeding van hit and killed him.

Also, 50-year-old Saif-ur-Rehman of Kot Addu was killed when his car collided with a trailer in its rear due to over-speeding near Sammundri Interchange on Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3). Meanwhile, 50-year-old Shehnaz Bibi of Saleemi Chowk, Mohallah Usman Ghani, was killed near Nagina Cinema GTS Chowk when a bus hit a motorcycle on which the lady was pillion rider. The police took all bodies into custody and further investigation was under progress, he added.