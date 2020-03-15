UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in a road accident near Khairpur Tamewali, some 80 kilometers from here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a car lost control due to over speeding and rammed into a tree.

As a result, the driver and the passengers of the car died on the spot. The deceased are identified as Rafiq (35), Amin (37) and Shahida (25).

Rescue workers have removed the bodies from the accident ridden car and shifted to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

