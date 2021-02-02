UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:17 AM

3 killed in road accident in Faisalabad

Three persons were killed in a road accident in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in a road accident in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle at College Road near Dinga Phattak.

As a result, motorcycle riders Atif (24) son of Allah Ditta, Saad (28) son of Yousuf and Imran (26) son of Hayat residents of Chak 249/R-B Baloch Wala received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

The area police also rushed to the spot and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

