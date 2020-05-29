UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Road Accident Near Kala Shah Kaku

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

3 killed in road accident near Kala Shah Kaku

MURIDKE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed in a road accident near Kala Shah Kaku on Thursday.

According to police, a rashly driven truck hit three motorbikes near Kala Shah Kaku. As a result, two brothers and one cousin who were riding bikes died on the spot.

The rescue and police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway.

