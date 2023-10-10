3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three persons including a minor boy were killed in different road accidents, here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding motorcycle slipped while passing over a rickshaw near Bilal Nagar Chowk on Millat Road.

As a result, two motorcyclists including Zain Ali (16) and Lavy Masih fell on the road and a bus coming from the rear side ran over Zain Ali, killing him on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Lavy Masih to hospital in a critical condition.

Similarly, a motorcycle collided with a truck coming from opposite direction near Thikriwala on Jhang Road.

As a result, 19-year-old Sanwal Ali resident of Paradise Colony Chak 67-JB Sadhar received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted him to hospital where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, a speeding jeep hit a 2-year-old boy Ali Akbar resident of Siddhupura and killed him on the spot when he was playing in the street outside his house.

The police took all bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

