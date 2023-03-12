3 killed in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Three people including a woman and her two kids were killed in a roof collapse incident in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that old and redundant roof of a house caved in at Chak No 134-GB.

As a result, 39-year-old Ghazala, her 14-year-old daughter Hira and 6-year-old son Fareed were buried beneath the debris.

The area people, on self-help basis, pulled out them but they all expired on the spot before getting any medical assistance, he added.