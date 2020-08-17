UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Separate Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed in different road accidents during the past 12 hours in the city.

According to police, a speeding car hit 21-year-old Kashif and her 24-year-old sister Sajida Bibi when they were crossing Sargodha Road near Javaid Kanda stop.

As a result, the boy and his sister received injuries and were rushed to hospital where Kashif breathed his last while condition of Sajida Bibi is also stated to be serious.

In another accident, 37-year-old Muhammad Wali Khan died when a bus hit him while crossing road near Attock Petroleum at Daewoo Road.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist Naseem Ali was killed when a speeding tractor-trolley hit his two-wheeler near Tarkhani.

The police concerned have taken bodies into custody and started investigation.

