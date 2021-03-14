UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Separate Accidents

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

3 killed in separate accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed while another sustained injuries in separate accidents, here on Sunday.

According to detail, Muhammad Kamran, resident of Nawankot Lahore, was crossing railway track when he was hit by Lahore-bound Fareed Express near Khanwala. As a result, he received severe injuries and died on the spot.

In another accident, 13-year-old boy, islam Din, was crossing Diparlpur road near Bheer-Sohdian when an unknown vehicle hit the boy, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tariq, along with Rasoolan Bibi, was riding a motorcycle on Balloki road when a trailer hit the two-wheeler. Resultantly, Rasoolan Bibi died on the spot while Muhammad Tariq sustained injuries who was shifted to a hospital.

