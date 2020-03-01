UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Separate Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:30 PM

3 killed in separate accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:Three persons were killed in different road accidents in suburbs of the city during last 12hours.

According to police here on Sunday, a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist near Chak No 67-JB bypass.

As a result, motorcyclist Wasim of Gojra died on the spot while Nadeem and Aiman Bibi were injured.

In second accident a speeding car crushed to death a 6-year old child Usman near Chak No 452-RB.

In another accident motorcyclist Shahzad Khan was killed when his 'shawl' rapped into the chain ofthe motorcycle rickshaw on Jhang road.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Car Died Jhang Gojra Sunday

Recent Stories

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

13 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.