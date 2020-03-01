3 killed in separate accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) -:Three persons were killed in different road accidents in suburbs of the city during last 12hours.

According to police here on Sunday, a rashly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist near Chak No 67-JB bypass.

As a result, motorcyclist Wasim of Gojra died on the spot while Nadeem and Aiman Bibi were injured.

In second accident a speeding car crushed to death a 6-year old child Usman near Chak No 452-RB.

In another accident motorcyclist Shahzad Khan was killed when his 'shawl' rapped into the chain ofthe motorcycle rickshaw on Jhang road.