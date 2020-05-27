UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Separate Incidents In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

3 killed in separate incidents in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and several others received injuries in the incident of firing and road mishap in various areas of Khuzdar district.

According to Levies sources, unknown armed men opened fire at Muhammad Salman and Shabir Ahmed at Noor Gama near Tehsil Zehri. As a result, Muhammad Salman died on the spot while another suffered wounds.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Aslam resident of Gidar Surab was killed by unknown gunman near Zehri Sadiqabad area of Khuzdar district.

The victim Khalil Ahmed died when he was on his way to somewhere on a motorbike as his bike plunged into deep ravine due to over speeding near Feroz Abad.

According to report, several motorcyclists were injured in collision of motorbikes due to over speeding in Khuzdar area during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The bodies and injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force have registered cases in their respective stations and investigations are underway.

