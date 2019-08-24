3 killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Three people including a couple were killed in separate accidents in Bhera and Sahiwal police limits on Saturday.

Police sources said that Shahzad Ahmad Lodhi of Noushehra along with wife Shaheen Akhtar was riding a car on motorway from Lahore to Rawalpindi, when it overturned after its tyre burst near Flyover Chah Sapanwala.

As a result Shahzad died on the spot while his wife Shaheen Akhtar expired on the way to hospital.

In another accident, a rashly driven dumper hit to death a teacher Asif Ali Raza of village Rattary (Sahiwal) and injured his friendSajjad near Chak 111/SB AT Faisal Abad road.