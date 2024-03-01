Open Menu

3 Killed In Shah Latif Town Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM

3 killed in Shah Latif Town Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three killed in a firing incident in Shah Latif Town, Saleh Muhammad Goth area of Karachi on Thursday

According to a private news channel, the police sources said that the police team reached the site immediately after the receiving the information about the accident.

Acceding to the rescue officials, three injured were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Firing Police SITE

Recent Stories

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

29 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

2 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

2 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

2 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

2 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

2 hours ago
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

2 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

2 hours ago
 CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provisio ..

CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..

2 hours ago
 British Councils selects 600 schools to promote in ..

British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan