3 Killed In Shah Latif Town Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three killed in a firing incident in Shah Latif Town, Saleh Muhammad Goth area of Karachi on Thursday
According to a private news channel, the police sources said that the police team reached the site immediately after the receiving the information about the accident.
Acceding to the rescue officials, three injured were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony2 hours ago
-
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast2 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags2 hours ago
-
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases2 hours ago
-
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's water needs2 hours ago
-
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change2 hours ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space potential”2 hours ago
-
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victims in Gwadar2 hours ago
-
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab visits offices of DIG Operations, CTO2 hours ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure polio vaccination of children2 hours ago
-
Seminar on passengers safety held2 hours ago