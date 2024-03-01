3 killed in Shah Latif Town Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Three killed in a firing incident in Shah Latif Town, Saleh Muhammad Goth area of Karachi on Thursday

According to a private news channel, the police sources said that the police team reached the site immediately after the receiving the information about the accident.

Acceding to the rescue officials, three injured were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.