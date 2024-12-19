3 Killed In Tehsil Jand Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Tehsil Jand area of Attock district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.
According to details, unidentified gunmen opened firing and killed three persons on the spot in Tehsil Jand area. Those killed in a firing incident identified as Haris, Amir, and Kamran. Police rushed to the site and started search for the killers.
