Open Menu

3 Killed In Tehsil Jand Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM

3 killed in Tehsil Jand firing incident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Three persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Tehsil Jand area of Attock district, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened firing and killed three persons on the spot in Tehsil Jand area. Those killed in a firing incident identified as Haris, Amir, and Kamran. Police rushed to the site and started search for the killers.

Related Topics

Firing Police Attock Jand SITE TV

Recent Stories

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

48 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

48 minutes ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

1 hour ago
 SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

2 hours ago
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

2 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

2 hours ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

2 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes i ..

UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan