3 Killed In Traffic Accident In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, were killed on Saturday when a mini-truck rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw in the Sunder area of Lahore.
According to a private news channel, the tragic accident occurred on Multan Road near Sunder Police Station, where an overspeeding mini-truck struck a motorcycle rickshaw from behind.
The rickshaw was carrying five passengers at the time of the incident.
Police confirmed that three individuals, two women and the rickshaw driver died on the spot, while another passenger sustained injuries.
The deceased were identified as Tayyaba Ashraf, Momina Jameel, and rickshaw driver Allah Ditta. The women belonged to Sunder village, while the rickshaw driver was a resident of Bahawalnagar. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..
Major cut expected in petrol prices during upcoming changes in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore6 minutes ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader16 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP16 minutes ago
-
Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day16 minutes ago
-
CDA warns resident to dump, burn waste material16 minutes ago
-
PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh26 minutes ago
-
Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections36 minutes ago
-
Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium36 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry36 minutes ago
-
Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams46 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians: Mashhood46 minutes ago
-
20 unknown book for attacking pizza franchise46 minutes ago