3 Killed In Traffic Accident In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, were killed on Saturday when a mini-truck rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw in the Sunder area of Lahore.

According to a private news channel, the tragic accident occurred on Multan Road near Sunder Police Station, where an overspeeding mini-truck struck a motorcycle rickshaw from behind.

The rickshaw was carrying five passengers at the time of the incident.

Police confirmed that three individuals, two women and the rickshaw driver died on the spot, while another passenger sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Tayyaba Ashraf, Momina Jameel, and rickshaw driver Allah Ditta. The women belonged to Sunder village, while the rickshaw driver was a resident of Bahawalnagar. Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

