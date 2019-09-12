UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Traffic Collision On Qayyumabad Road

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

3 killed in traffic collision on Qayyumabad road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :At least three family members were killed when their motorcycle slipped and a truck coming from behind ran over them in Qayyumabad area of Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Police sources, all the victims died on the spot. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said the deceased were residents of Korangi No-4.

