3 killed in trailer-car collision in Washuk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) 3 people died on the spot while 5 were seriously injured in a terrible collision between a trailer and a car at the Sarchasma area of District Washuk, Balochistan.

According to private news channel and hospital sources, the injured and deceased were belonged to Basima.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The injured have been referred to Quetta after receiving first aid from the Civil Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the condition of 4 of the injured is critical.