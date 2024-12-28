3 Killed In Trailer-car Collision In Washuk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) 3 people died on the spot while 5 were seriously injured in a terrible collision between a trailer and a car at the Sarchasma area of District Washuk, Balochistan.
According to private news channel and hospital sources, the injured and deceased were belonged to Basima.
The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to the hospital.
The injured have been referred to Quetta after receiving first aid from the Civil Hospital.
According to hospital sources, the condition of 4 of the injured is critical.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 killed in trailer-car collision in Washuk22 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 33,100 cusecs water34 seconds ago
-
CJP approval to video link facility for SC cases' hearing in Multan enthrals lawyers37 seconds ago
-
Speakers urge for concerted efforts to fight against AIDS41 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary secretary visits Sialkot jail44 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews progress in cases involving crimes against women, children11 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1360 injured in 1262 RTCs in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Security Forces successfully foil multiple infiltration attempts by Khawarij, Afghan Taliban at Pak- ..11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt sets new standards in health facilities: CM11 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses condolence over death of Haji Mirza Khan31 minutes ago
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money50 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held50 minutes ago