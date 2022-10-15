UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Trawler-pickup Collision Near Badin

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2022 | 11:06 PM

3 killed in trawler-pickup collision near Badin

Three people were killed and two injured in a Trawler-car collision on Shadi Large-Khoski bypass road on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Three people were killed and two injured in a Trawler-car collision on Shadi Large-Khoski bypass road on Saturday.

According to police, people riding on Suzuki pickup were going to hospital when their vehicle collided with a fully loaded speeding trawler coming from opposite side.

As a result, all people sustained severe injuries and shifted to nearest Khoski and Nindo health centers. Hpwever, three of them identified as 35-year old Malik Ahmedani, 22-year old Amjad Ahmedani, and 40-year old Wasayo Ahmedani succumbed to injuries. The other two injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Badin.

Khoski Police took the trawler into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

