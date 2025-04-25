3 killed in Truck collision on Kandiwal road Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Three people, including two women, lost their lives and seven others were injured when two trucks overturned during an overtaking attempt on Kandiwal Road in Sargodha on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased and the injured belong to the same family, reported a private news channel.

The injured and bodies Police and rescue officials responded swiftly to the incident and the injured and bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital, police confirmed.

Police were investigating the incident for further action.