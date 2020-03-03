3 killed in two accidents in Hafizabad

Three women including two lady teachers were killed while seven others received injuries in two road mishaps on Motorway

According to Motorway Police, Amjad Ali along with his wife Pathani Bibi and 9-year-old daughter Miskeen Bibi was on the way to Faisalabad by a car when it overturned near Fattike village.

As a result Pathani Bibi died on-the-spot while Amjad Ali and Miskeen bibi received serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

In another mishap Saadia Fiaz and Ayesha teachers of Government Safia Ramzan Special education Centre Pindi Bhattian were on way to Pindi Bhattian in a van when a speeding bus hit the van. As a result Saaida and Ayesha were killed-on-the spot while five others were seriously injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

The police have registered cases and are investigating.