UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Killed In Two Accidents In Hafizabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:24 PM

3 killed in two accidents in Hafizabad

Three women including two lady teachers were killed while seven others received injuries in two road mishaps on Motorway

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Three women including two lady teachers were killed while seven others received injuries in two road mishaps on Motorway.

According to Motorway Police, Amjad Ali along with his wife Pathani Bibi and 9-year-old daughter Miskeen Bibi was on the way to Faisalabad by a car when it overturned near Fattike village.

As a result Pathani Bibi died on-the-spot while Amjad Ali and Miskeen bibi received serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

In another mishap Saadia Fiaz and Ayesha teachers of Government Safia Ramzan Special education Centre Pindi Bhattian were on way to Pindi Bhattian in a van when a speeding bus hit the van. As a result Saaida and Ayesha were killed-on-the spot while five others were seriously injured. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

The police have registered cases and are investigating.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Education Motorway Road Car Died Wife Van Pindi Bhattian Amjad Ali Women Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

41 minutes ago

FNC passes three bills

56 minutes ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

56 minutes ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.