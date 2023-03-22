3 killed in two separate incidents in Hassanabdal

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Three people were killed in two separate incidents in Hassanabdal. Two brother-in-laws were killed by firing over a relationship dispute, while in another incident, a young man was killed while standing in the street

Hassanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Three people were killed in two separate incidents in Hassanabdal. Two brother-in-laws were killed by firing over a relationship dispute, while in another incident, a young man was killed while standing in the street.

SP Investigation, Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

According to details, two brothers belonging to Charsadda living in Hassanabdal Housing Colony were shot dead when they were returning from a family jirga in Jhari Kis area.

According to police sources, both brothers Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Ismail, son of Farhanuddin Jhari, returned after the jirga in Kis, when they were fired upon by the motorcyclists following them in the housing colony, killing both brothers on the spot.

According to the relatives of the brothers, the murder was done by people named Mansoor and Adnan, who were also accompanied by an unknown person.

The Thana City Police shifted the bodies of both brothers to THQ Hospital Hassanabdal. and started the investigation.

The police has succeeded in arresting one of the killers. Meanwhile, SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel reached the scene of the double murder along with DSP Hassanabdal. Syed Kazim Abbas and SHO City Sajid Mehmood were also present. They were found involved in the double murder While issuing orders to arrest Zaman soon, he also vowed to bring him to justice as soon as possible. Neighbor Fahad son of Iqbal was killed by firing. The killer Fahad objected to Zohaib standing in the way, on which when there was a dispute between the two, Fahad shot Zohaib and killed him. The local police reached the spot on receiving the information and started investigation.

