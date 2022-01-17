UrduPoint.com

3 Killed Including 2 Women In Charsadda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Three persons including two women were killed in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Parang police station at district Charsadda, said police on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Three persons including two women were killed in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Parang police station at district Charsadda, said police on Monday.

The police said that unknown persons entered a house in Bhosa Khel village and killed two women on the spot.

Similarly, unknown people killed a shopkeeper Shahid in Sadokhel area.

The police registered both the cases and started investigation.

