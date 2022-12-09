UrduPoint.com

3 Killed Including Two Minors In Train Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 08:03 PM

3 killed including two minors in train accident

Three people including two minor girls were killed on Friday during a train accident as a speedy train hit them near Akora Khattak town of Nowshera.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Three people including two minor girls were killed on Friday during a train accident as a speedy train hit them near Akora Khattak town of Nowshera.

According to a private media report, the tragic incident took place in Akora Khattak where two children were playing on a railway track when the rail approaches towards them.

A nearby young man rushed and tried to save them, but was swept under the train. As a result, all three killed on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Adnan son of Sahir Khan while Sana, 5, and Meena, 3, belonged to Dheri Kati Khel town in Nowshera.

Police were notified of the tragedy by the villagers, who then rushed to the location and moved the bodies to DHQ Nowshera.

The body was afterward handed over to the legal heirs for burial.

Related Topics

Accident Young Man Kati Nowshera Akora Khattak Media All

Recent Stories

White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Retu ..

White House Says Griner in Good Health as She Returns Home in Prisoner Swap

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, In ..

Putin Says Prospects for EAEU Development Good, Industry Cooperation Mechanism A ..

3 minutes ago
 Croatia v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Croatia v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia and China Strengthen Strategic Partne ..

Saudi Arabia and China Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Digital Economy

3 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of ..

Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of GCC countries bridges of coll ..

12 minutes ago
 Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign ..

Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Friday - Moscow

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.