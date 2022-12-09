3 killed including two minors in train accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Three people including two minor girls were killed on Friday during a train accident as a speedy train hit them near Akora Khattak town of Nowshera.

According to a private media report, the tragic incident took place in Akora Khattak where two children were playing on a railway track when the rail approaches towards them.

A nearby young man rushed and tried to save them, but was swept under the train. As a result, all three killed on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Adnan son of Sahir Khan while Sana, 5, and Meena, 3, belonged to Dheri Kati Khel town in Nowshera.

Police were notified of the tragedy by the villagers, who then rushed to the location and moved the bodies to DHQ Nowshera.

The body was afterward handed over to the legal heirs for burial.