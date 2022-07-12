3 killed, one injured in car mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Atleast three persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Makroti area of Mansehra district on Tuesday.

According to police, a car carrying family members was heading to Sihal when suddenly, the driver lost his control over the vehicle that plunged into a deep gorge.

As a result, three women died on the spot. The Names of the victims were yet not ascertained.

The driver was shifted to Ghari Habibullah hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.